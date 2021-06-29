Job No: 976471

Campus Location: Brisbane, North Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Strathfield

Functional Unit: National School of Education

Work Type: Continuing full time



Provide strategic leadership and support to develop high quality innovative teaching informed by reflective practice relating to Indigenous Knowings, Being and Doing

Develop a strong national or international research profile

Full time, continuing position

Position can be based at either the Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and Melbourne campuses (travel will be required).

The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special/equal opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and s 27 of the Discrimination Act 1991 (ACT), s 105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld), s 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic) and s 8(4) of the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006 (Vic) / s 126 Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).





The position is therefore only open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants.





Australian Catholic University (ACU) is an inclusive community which welcomes students and staff of all beliefs. ACU has over 2,500 staff supporting more than 34,000 students across nine campuses – Adelaide, Ballarat, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, North Sydney, Strathfield, Blacktown and Rome.





As valued members of our community, all staff members are expected to have an understanding of ACU's mission and values and to demonstrate an active contribution to them.





The National School of Education is the largest provider of initial teacher education in Australia, with a strong reputation for its high quality, work-ready graduates. Adding to its traditional strengths in early childhood, primary and secondary initial teacher education, the National School of Education’s disciplines reflect key strengths in the areas of early childhood, mathematics and literacy education, the arts, science and technology, educational studies, teacher professional practice, assessment, educational leadership, Indigenous education, and wellbeing and inclusive education.





This position provides specific cultural and academic expertise and leadership to embed the delivery of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Ways of Knowing, Doing and Being into the School of Education programs.





The position leads and contributes to excellence in teaching and curriculum development at both the undergraduate and postgraduate level programs with a focus on the national Away From Base programs.





You will need to have: